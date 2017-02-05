Anti-Trump protest march to Super Bowl peaceful Local News Anti-Trump protest march to Super Bowl peaceful On a day when hundreds of millions of eyes would be drawn to Houston, locals fiercely opposed to the newly elected president gathered to raise their voices.

"There are people who will come to our peaceful protest and their aim is to make us look like criminals," warned Congressman Al Green who helped launch the march.

It was a collective outcry meant to disturb, but not disrupt.

"I'm deeply concerned about the direction Donald Trump is taking this country there's been an attack it's unconstitutional and its racist," said protester Andrew Edmundson.

From Herman park marchers embarked on an orderly three mile trek, treading down Fannin through the Med center, eager for the eyes and ears of the nation.

"I'm marching for refugees. I'm marching for women's rights," said Nisha Randle.

The marchers were passionate, but peaceful and convinced protests will only grow as the Trump Presidency continues.

With their ranks swollen to roughly 1,000 the protesters neared NRG drawing sporadic support from tailgating Atlanta fans.

It all ended behind barricades two hours before kick-off, re-confirming that the First Amendment and football's biggest day can respectfully co-exist.