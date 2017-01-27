Marshall MS principal temporarily removed following allegation of misconduct

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 03:22PM CST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 03:37PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The principal  of Marshall Middle School has been temporarily removed from campus due to allegations of misconduct, HISD said in a statement. The principal is temporarily removed pending an investigation.


