Marshall MS principal temporarily removed following allegation of misconduct

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The principal of Marshall Middle School has been temporarily removed from campus due to allegations of misconduct, HISD said in a statement. The principal is temporarily removed pending an investigation.
