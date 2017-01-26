Groups of tow trucks speeding to the scene have some calling for new rules Local News Groups of tow trucks speeding to the scene have some calling for new rules There's a renewed interest to put rules in place to stop speeding tow trucks in Montgomery County.

- There's a renewed interest to put rules in place to stop speeding tow trucks in Montgomery County.

This comes after county leaders say it's nothing new to see scenes like this--19 tow trucks showing up at the scene to tow one car.

The County Attorney says there are no rules or policies in place to limit the number of tow trucks that respond to a scene, therefore many of them speed to arrive first.

J-D Lambright says he's drafted rules twice, but so far county commissioners and the sheriff have not adopted them in the past.

He says this is after there has been push back from tow company owners.

"I think they have a big concern that it's going to put them out of business and the big tow operator is going to get all the business," Lambright said.

We spoke with Rebecca Bailey who owns A-Plus Towing in Montgomery County.

"I'm for rotation in Montgomery County as long it's equal with all the tow companies in the county and not just one or two companies in the county," Bailey said.

Officials with the newly elected sheriff in Montgomery County say they're willing to tackle the issue once they collect the necessary data.