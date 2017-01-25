Pasadena ISD aide charged with promoting child pornography

- Kimberly Tamayo, 20, was arrest yesterday on two counts of promotion of child pornography. Tamayo was a special education aide at Jackson Intermediate School, but Pasadena ISD says they believe no students were involved or vicitms.

PISD released a statement:

Student safety is always our primary concern. Pasadena ISD learned that Kimberly Tamayo, a 20 year old Special Education Aide at Jackson Intermediate School, was arrested on two counts of child pornography. The alleged victim was a 16 year old Maryland girl. Upon learning of the arrest, Pasadena ISD took immediate action and terminated Tamayo. This appears to be an isolated incident stemming from an online friendship. No Pasadena ISD students were involved or are believed to have been victims.

Webster Police Department says they began an investigation on January 10 when a child under the age 18 told her parents a woman named Kimberly Tamayo was black mailing her with threats to send nude photos of the girl to her family if she didn't send her pornographic video to her.

Police say Tamayo did send photos to her family, two of which meet the definition of child porn. The child lives out of state but used video messaging to communicate with Tamayo in the past, police say.