Search for missing woman from Sugar Land

- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding missing woman Linda Hines.

Hines was last seen on January 14 at her home in the 16400 block of Boss Gaston Road in Sugar Land, Texas. Hines was last seen wearing a yellow bandana, brown jacket, and yellow sweat pants.

FBCSO says there is no indication of foul play, and they are seeking her whereabouts to verify her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBCSO at 281-341-4556.