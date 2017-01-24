Nearly 275 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Richmond

- Nearly 275 pounds of marijuana were seized Monday during a traffic stop made by a Richmond police officer on U.S 59, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

FBCSO says a Richmond Police Department officer assigned to the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force pulled over 39-year-old Perla Guzman of Zapata, Texas, and discovered 12.5 sealed bales of marijuana in the work chest in the bed of her pickup truck. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $140,000 at 274.6 pounds.

Guzman was charged with Possession of Marijuana and remains in Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office under a $60,000 bond.