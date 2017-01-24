Discovery Green hosts Houston's first outdoor roller rink

- This March, Discovery Green will trade out the ice skates for roller skates at Houston’s first outdoor roller rink. Avenida Houston presents The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green from March 3 to March 25.

Opening night on March 3 brings a celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring music from the Allen Oldies Band, Light Rock Express, and Xanadudes, plus a skating demo by Roller Derby Girls. On March 17, the roller rink will host the annual city-wide LGBTQ celebration Rainbow and Roll.

Admission includes skate rental and costs $12 onsite or $14 online. March 3 and March 20 are Cheap Skate Nights and admission is $6.

The rink is open:

Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturdays 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

School Holidays March 13 – 17: 11 a.m. 11 p.m.