Condemned serial killer yet to get execution date after 25 years on death row

“Here’s a guy who served only 4 years of a 13-year sentence for not one but two convictions of attempted capital murder of a police officer,” said crime victims advocate Andy Kahan.

Just months after his release Broxton killed four people in the Channelview area.

“He cornered him in his motel room,” said Dianne Smith. “He just burst in on him and stabbed him to death and took $800.”

Smith’s 42-year-old ex-husband Larry Smith was one of Broxton’s victims. During the murder Broxton stole Larry Smith’s wallet.

“I was terrified with two little kids living alone I went through the house every night with a gun in my hand left them locked in a car,” Smith said.

In 1992 Broxton was convicted and sentenced to death. In 2003 Broxton and five other death row inmates got new trials.

“It was never a case of guilt. It was always a case of loophole,” said Smith.

“There’s never been a question of his guilt or innocence,” Kahan said. “I don’t think even Broxton has ever stated he wasn’t guilty.”

But yet we’ve discovered Broxton has yet to get an execution date. Smith’s wait for that to happen will be 26 years this April.

Now the 68-year-old is wondering if she’ll live long enough to see justice served.

“I would like him to know my little kids didn't know their daddy because of you,” Smith said.

The case is now back at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. We asked that office why Broxton still has no execution date. We’re still waiting for an answer.