City of Houston partners with Zipcar in Midtown Local News City of Houston partners with Zipcar in Midtown The Zipcar program already has a presence in Houston and the new cars in Midtown are an expansion.

There will be four cars located in the 2000 block of Bagby. They will be used by individuals who want to rent the car by the hour mainly and in some instances by the day. It's simple as downloading the app on your phone.

You'll need a credit card and valid drivers license. You then pick the car up and return it to the same spot. City leaders say it will relieve parking issues and be convenient for those who simply don't have a car. The program is in place for 18 months as part of the Midtown pilot program

Now of course the next question is how much. We're told the average hourly rent is around $7, and $69 for the full day.