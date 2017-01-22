Three dead, two injured in overnight shooting

- Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left three dead and two in critical condition.

BCSO dispatch received a call at 1:32 a.m. Sunday from a male who said he had just shot his wife. Deputies arrived to the 200 block of Oak Shore Drive in Manvel, to find a 28-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, and a 50-year-old woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Two women also suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital in critical condition.