Slain Orlando Officer Debra Clayton's patrol vehicle vandalized Local News Slain Orlando Officer Debra Clayton's patrol vehicle vandalized The patrol vehicle driven by a slain Orlando police officer has been vandalized, authorities say, with what appears to be a permanent marker.

Lt. Debra Clayton's patrol vehicle has been parked outside police headquarters at 100 S. Hughey Ave. for over a week. The outside of the vehicle has been accessible to the public and mourners have placed flowers and wreaths at the site.

"Unbelievably sad someone would vandalize Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle," Orlando Police posted on its Twitter account.

Clayton was gunned down outside Walmart on Jan. 9. Her accused killer, Markieith Loyd, had been the subject of massive manhunt. He was arrested on Tuesday.

OPD says Clayton's vehicle will remain at its present location for the time being, and they will analyze surveillance cameras to try to determine who is responsible for defacing the SUV.

"I'm comforted knowing the vast majority of this community loves and respects the Orlando Police Department, and the actions of one pathetic person do not reflect the feelings of this warmhearted community," Chief Mina said.