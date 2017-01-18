Man with hatchet fatally shot after police pursuit ends near LAX Local News Man with hatchet fatally shot after police pursuit ends near LAX A man who allegedly threatened people with a hachet led El Segundo police on a short pursuit that ended with the suspect being fatally shot in the Westchester area just north of LAX on Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Manchester Avenue west of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Manchester was closed between Kentwood Avenue and Sepulveda Westway to accommodate the investigation. It was a dramatic scene, filled with squad cars and law enforcement from different agencies.

In the center was a white SUV, the front window riddled with bullet holes.

A pit maneuver brought the suspect's car, previously pursued by El Segundo police, to a stop. In cell phone video obtained by TMZ, a pursuit suspect can be seen crawling out of the driver's side window and onto the roof of the police car by his side.

It's at the point he's on top of the police car that he's shot to death. Lt. Joe Mendoza with the LA County Sheriff's Department said as the suspect stood on the car, he threatened officers with his hatchet.

It all started several miles away on McCarthy Court. Ron Parsons, who lives on that street, called 911 when he saw the suspect screaming obscenities and threatening his neighbor with the hatchet.



"He had a hatchet in his hand and he was walking towards my neighbor who was in his car facing in this direction and he was pointing the hatchet at him," Parsons explained.

El Segundo officers responded to the scene.

"(They) located who we believe was the suspect and a pursuit ensued." Captain Brian Vinski with El Segundo police said.

When Parsons learned the suspect had been shot to death, he said, “I think its horrible. I feel terrible about it. I was just saying to Connie that here just a little while ago he was but a few yards from me. Now he’s dead. We don’t ever want to see that.”

The investigation continues.

