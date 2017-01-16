Firefighters rescue dog from DC house fire

- Firefighters came to the rescue of a 3-year-old dog injured in a house fire in Northwest D.C. on Monday.

The fire happened at a large two-story house in the 4500 block of Klingle Street after a fire alarm went off at around 1:47 p.m.

As firefighters worked to get the fire under control at the home, they also worked to resuscitate an Italian sheepdog named Caesare at the scene. Once they got him breathing again, firefighters carried the injured pet to a vehicle where he was transported to a nearby animal hospital.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted photos and videos of firefighters performing lifesaving efforts on Caesare.

Working fire 4500 blk Klingle St NW. Fire 1st flr large 2 story house. Fire knocked down. Rescued 1 dog we are working to resuscitate. pic.twitter.com/rxok3SqP40 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

Klingle St fire under control. We have got the rescued dog breathing and are providing additional care. No one else found during search. pic.twitter.com/DICYhvvaT3 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

Our paramedics & firefighters continue lifesaving efforts and we will transport to an area animal hospitals pic.twitter.com/FYcZW7Dao1 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

Firefighters rush canine to vehicle for transport to nearby animal hospital. 1 FF suffered minor bite during rescue efforts. No other injs. pic.twitter.com/tTZYj1WEHt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

Canine rescued today is Caesare, a 3 yr old Italian sheepdog being treated at Friendship Hts. Animal Hospital. Awaiting condition update. pic.twitter.com/aWgKWAzi8o — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

The fire department said Caesare is in critical condition and continuing to receive oxygen therapy.

There were no reported injuries from the fire and no one else was found during a search of the home. However, one firefighter did suffer a minor bite wound during the rescue of Caesare.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.