Galveston man sentenced to prison for 7 years for stabbing dog

- Damon Lee Dozier, 39, was sentenced to prison for seven years after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges Tuesday.

On November 3, 2015, Dozier called 911 saying he had just stabbed his 10 to 12 month old pit bull Xena. The dog was found dead in a neighbor’s yard a few days later with an eight-inch double blade knife still stuck in her side. Authorities said it appeared that she tried to remove the knife based on bite marks on the handle. A veterinarian was unable to determine how long Xena lived after the stabbing.

Dozier said he was high and paranoid that day, and he was angry because Galveston Animal Control had quarantined his other dog for biting a pedestrian. Prosecutors also cited previous felony convictions including assault causing bodily injury with a family violence enhancement and burglary of a habitation.

Dozier was sentenced to seven years, with a mandatory minimum of one-fourth of his sentence served before becoming eligible for parole.

