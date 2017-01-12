TSU professor charged with punching officer during prostitution sting Local News TSU professor charged with punching officer during prostitution sting While police tried to handcuff Tymczak prosecutors say he used physical force to break the hold on his wrists and struck an officer in the face with a closed fist.

- “Sir you are charged with assaulting a public servant,” the judge told Dr. Christopher Tymczak during his probable cause hearing.

Tymczak is a doctor of philosophy in theoretical physics. He teaches at Texas Southern University’s College of Science Engineering and Technology. Prosecutors say the felony assault charge filed against the professor follows a prostitution investigation.

“There was a deal made for 80 dollars,” the prosecutor told the judge.

Tymczak’s bio on the TSU website is impressive. He had a 4.0 G.P.A. at both Texas A&M and Clemson University. But most people would call the professor’s alleged reaction to being arrested downright stupid.

“This defendant said oh no and tried to run towards the door,” the prosecutor said.

While police tried to handcuff Tymczak prosecutors say he used physical force to break the hold on his wrists and struck an officer in the face with a closed fist. This isn’t the professors first run in with the law.

“You are set at no bond because you are currently on bond for another felony matter,” the judge told Tymczak.

In September of last year, Tymczak was charged with felony forgery in a case investigated by TSU police.

Court documents accuse the professor of forging hardship withdrawal paperwork and submitting those documents to an insurance company.

Tymczak is scheduled to appear in court for both felony charges on February 3.

TSU sent Fox 26 this statement: