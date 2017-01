Cy-Fair ISD bus catches fire with students on board Local News Cy-Fair ISD bus catches fire with students on board A Cy-Fair ISD bus caught fire while transporting students to Cook Middle School Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. on West Road near the Beltway, the driver saw smoke coming from the hood and pulled over. There were about 20 students on the bus, and the driver made sure they were evacuated quickly and safely.

The students were put on another bus to finish the route.