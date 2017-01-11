Widower helps homeless woman reunite with her family in Florida Local News Widower helps homeless woman reunite with her family in Florida Jason James lost his 42-year-old wife in December of 2015 following a spider bite.

“My whole world was over,” James said.

Until James decided to turn his indelible hurt into something positive. Helping the homeless.

“I have a heart for them and it’s genuine,” James said. “And they know the difference.”

James started a non-profit called Team W.H.Y.

“Why are you on the streets,” James said.

He did much more than just ask Robin Steffy and Rebecca Newman that question.

“People see homeless people, they just look at us like we’re a sideshow,” Newman said. “But all we need is help.”

“It’s not easy out here on the streets of Houston it’s dangerous when the sun goes down,” James said.

Especially for a lesbian couple.

“We get propositioned, we get threatened,” Newman said.

James met the pair on New Year’s Eve and Steffy told him she had a half-sister in Florida. James tracked her down on Facebook.

“She got back with me like 3 days later by that time I didn’t know where these two girls were,” said James.

James reconnected with the pair here at The Hope Center

On Thursday the couple will board a bus for Panama City Florida to live with Steffy’s half sister and her husband.

“I was excited. I was very happy,” said Steffy.

“I cried for 20 minutes the other night when they told us Oh my God it’s finally going to happen I’m so happy,” said Newman.

“It’s what you want to do with every homeless person find their family and reunite them,” James said. “It’s pretty special for us.”