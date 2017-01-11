HCSO searching for suspects in attempted abduction of 11-year-old boy

- Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit is searching for information on suspects involved in an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old boy near Hill Intermediate School in north Harris County on January 6.

According to police the boy was walking through a nearby neighborhood along Star Peak Drive to the school around 8 a.m. when the boy was approached by a white “work van” with three Hispanic males inside. Police say one of them yelled “Don’t Run!” in Spanish, and one male was holding a large pole “fishing net.” The boy was able to run away unharmed.

"I saw van like coming up to me and they tried to block my way. But they thought I couldn't run, and I just ran behind and ran through people's houses to my house. And that's when I got home I told my mom and my mom called 911. They looked like they were wanting me to get in their van because they had a metal rusty net with like a dog net in it. And it looked like they were going to try to drag my head in there," the 11-year-old said.

According to HCSO, the suspects are three Hispanic males in their 20s. The vehicle was a white Chevrolet of GMC van.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.