Nine arrested, meth seized in drug raid on home in NW Harris County Harris County Precinct 4 constables arrested nine people and confiscated several types of drugs from a house in the 11300 block of Forrest Valley Drive around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Constables working traffic in the area stopped several people with drugs on them. One informant told the officers they were getting the drugs from a nearby home, and the Pct. 4 constables obtained a search warrant for the home. According to officers, several types of drugs, a stolen motorcycle and stolen cell phones were found at the home.

The nine people arrested face possession of drug charges. They may face more charges as the investigation continues.