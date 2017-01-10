New Chick-fil-A location offers first 100 guests meals for a year

- Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Houston, and they're awarding the first 100 guests with a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

The new location at 5325 S Rice Avenue on January 12 at 6 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a digital offer card loaded with 52 meals consisting of a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, medium waffle potato fries and a medium beverage.

Grand opening events and a First 100 overnight party will begin January 11. The line for the year supply of Chick-fil-A officially opens at 6 a.m. on January 11. If more than 100 people are present at the time the line opens, a raffle will be held to randomly select the first 100 who will be required to camp out until the restaurant opens.

The event is only open to guests residing in specific zip codes around the location. A list can be found here. Guests must also be age 18 or older with identification to be eligible.

The Chick-fil-A First 100 is a restaurant tradition dating back 13 years and is the chain's signature grand opening event.