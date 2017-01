More local church leaders show support for gospel singer Kim Burrell Local News More local church leaders show support for gospel singer Kim Burrell The religious community in Houston is now publicly coming to the aid of gospel singer and minister Kim Burrell.

- The religious community in Houston is now publicly coming to the aid of gospel singer and minister Kim Burrell.

About 20 pastors with Ministers Against Crime said they are supporting Burrell and her right to spread the word of the Bible.

Burrell has been criticized after one of her sermons surfaced on video where she described homosexuality as a perversion.

The ministers also say they've written Burrell a letter expressing their support for her.