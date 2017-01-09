Woman tries framing husband's former lover; plan backfires Local News Woman tries framing husband's former lover; plan backfires A woman tried framing her husband's former lover, but her plan backfired. Anaheim Police put Michelle Hadley behind bars for two months, charged in a case where she was wrongly accused of stalking, threatening and even sending men to rape another woman.

Monday afternoon, a judge dismissed all charges for Hadley

Hadley was the ex-fiance to the man Angela Diaz eventually married.

The DA now says it was Diaz who created an elaborate plot to make it seem like Hadley was threatening her.

Police say Diaz used multiple fake email accounts to carry out the ploy appearing she was being threatened.

They say she even set up phony craigslist ads inviting men to fulfill her rape fantasies.

But all the while it was really Diaz, according to investigators, making threats to herself in efforts to frame Hadley.

Seven months ago they responded to Diaz’s call claiming someone tried raping her, showing off bruises.

"When public safety is a concern, we're almost mandated to make an arrest," said police.

That night, Anaheim police arrested Hadley, thinking she was behind the crime.

But after months of uncovering carefully masked IP addresses, detectives discovered those e-mails seemingly sent from Hadley to threaten Diaz....actually came from Diaz’s own condo.

Diaz is now behind bars for felony charges including false imprisonment, perjury, and 21 false police accounts.

And Hadley says can finally look forward to moving on with her life.

