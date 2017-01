- Pct. 4 County deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen on Spring Mill Lane in Spring.

According to police, several teens in the neighborhood were playing basketball, when the suspect got into an argument with the victim. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim five to six times. Police say the suspect is 19 to 20 years old and knew the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.