Local church leaders defend controversial gospel singer Kim Burrell Local News Local church leaders defend controversial gospel singer Kim Burrell The sermon by Houston-based gospel singer Kim Burrell has put the ongoing debate in the spotlight and her on Hollywood's black ball list.

Her words while in the pulpit condemning homosexuality as a sin has started dialogue around the country, and frankly these Houston ministers say it's gone too far.

Burrell has seen fallout such as cancelations of national TV appearances and being removed from a list of honorees at the annual BMI Gospel Trailblazer Awards in Atlanta this weekend.

But some Houston ministers are wondering where Burrell's support has been from the religious leaders in Houston and around the country. Bishop Emanuel Berry says, "If you're afraid to stand up for God, you're preaching for money and you're not preaching for morals."

Berry takes it a step further with these bold words saying the organization that is an advocate for gay rights in America is growing too strong. That group is LGBTQ Political Caucus.

Berry says, "One day God is going to bring this organization down, your time is over."

Fran Watson heads the Houston chapter of LGBTQ Political Caucus. She says her group did not target Burrell even though they don't agree with her words. Watson says what Burrell and other ministers preach about homosexuality is nothing new but it remains damaging.