Local News Couple accused of abusing 7 special needs kids did not apear in court The two people accused of abusing and neglecting seven special needs kids in their Richmond area home did not have their arraignment hearings as scheduled.

Paula Sinclair and Allen Richardson did not appear. Sinclair's hearing was reset. Richardson does not have an attorney yet. Richardson tried to claim he was indigent and wanted a court appointed attorney. However between his SSI and his two pensions he makes $2,400 a month. That's over the $1,600 a month threshold to qualify.

Sinclair has an attorney who will try to get her bail reduced at her new hearing on February 23rd. "As low as we can get it," said Don Hecker.

Richardson is due back in court on February 20.