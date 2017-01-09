Harris County deputy charged with obscenity

Harris County deputy Andrew C. Sustaita Jr. was charged with Obscenity on Monday. He has been relieved of duty.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crime Unit launched an investigation into an account in Harris County producing obscene material. Investigations say they discovered Sustaita was producing obscene material online.

Sustaita is a six year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to the Crime Control Division.

“The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff’s Office employee is found to be involved,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement. “Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing.”