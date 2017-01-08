Maddie and Tae guitars auctioned for 3 duck hunters found dead

- Female country music duo Maddie and Tae donated three autographed guitars to be auctioned off to raise funds for the families of the three men who died during a duck hunting trip near the Matagorda Bay.

Funds will be divided between the three families. The men were identified as Wallisville resident Starett Burke, Mont Belvieu resident Spencer Hall and Dayton resident Chris Ruckman.

Maddie and Tae also donated two tickets to their February 11 show at Warehouse Live and an autographed photo.

Maddie's father and his business partner are holding the auction. Details were posted to Facebook.