Missing girl from Houston found during Louisiana traffic stop

- A Houston girl reported missing on January 5, was found in Louisiana on Friday by a deputy conducting a traffic stop.

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a red Honda Civic with a Texas license plate for driving with their high beams near Madenville, Louisiana. The deputy discovered a girl in the car was reported missing by HPD. The girl was taken to the sheriff’s office in Covington, Louisiana, and will be reunited with her family in Houston.

Three adult males, who were discovered to allegedly be illegal immigrants from Guatemala, were also in the vehicle. The men were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Sheriff Randy Smith’s Highway Enforcement Unit potentially saved a young female juvenile from becoming a victim of human trafficking.”

No charges have been filed, but the office will continue investigating.

“We are uncertain of the circumstances that occurred in Houston, and not sure what the intentions were of these three men, however, we are happy that this young lady is now safe and back home with her family,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said on Facebook.