‘Hamilton' heads to Houston for 2017-2018 BBVA Compass Broadway season

- Broadway musical Hamilton took the theater world by storm last year, and now it’s taking the Houston stage.

Hamilton will play its Houston engagement April 24, 2018 to May 20, 2018 at the Hobby Center as part of the BBVA Compass Broadway 2017-2018 season.

Hamilton is the winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Hamilton follows the journey of the nation’s first Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton from his beginnings as an immigrant from the West Indies to landing the role as George Washington’s right-hand man. The score features a blend of hip-hop, rap, blues, and R&B. Hamilton’s book, music, and lyrics are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also known for his work on Tony-winner In the Heights

"We are so thrilled to be bringing Hamilton to Houston," Hobby Center Foundation president Fran Macferran said in a statement. "The theater scene is on fire these days with so many incredible stories and performances to present. We are delighted to bring the best in live entertainment to our enthusiastic and supportive Houston audiences."

Hamilton will anchor the 2017-2018 season, which begins October 2017 and includes seven productions. Other shows include Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, School of Rock, Love Never Dies, and Riverdance.