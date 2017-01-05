League City boy found safe and sound after Amber alert

- UPDATE: Landon has been safe and sound! He's back home with his family.

Houston Regional Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Landon Bertling from League City.

Landon was last seen at his caretaker's home near Hallsbridge and 3rd Street in League City around 6 p.m. today.

He is described as a white male, 3'3", 53 pounds, brown hair cut in a Mohawk, and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Pokemon shirt and gray workout style pants with a green strip down the side.

The suspect is 32-year-old Kasey Berling, his biological mother who lost custody of him. She is described as a white female, 5'6", 110 pounds, red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white rain jacket and blue jeans. She was in a black, 2-door Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to call League city Police Department at 281-332-2566.