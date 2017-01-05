One person wounded in game room shooting Local News One person wounded in game room shooting A security guard was shot in an attempted robbery at a game room in the 9300 block of Richmond Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say two suspects fled on foot. The victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses on scene said the game room was packed full of people and that they were glad no one else got hurt.

"Apparently there were some people inside but when the officers started arriving there was a crowd out here so we don't know at this point if they were inside at the beginning, if they came out or if they were just witnesses outside," said HPD Sgt. C.A. Beltran.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are reviewing security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

