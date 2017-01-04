Husband asking public for help finding men who shot, paralyzed wife Local News Husband asking public for help finding men who shot, paralyzed wife A young husband is asking the public for help in finding the men who shot his wife and left her paralyzed.

- A young husband is asking the public for help in finding the men who shot his wife and left her paralyzed.

On Christmas Eve, Paxton Webb was working her shift at Katz Boutique in Humble around 2 a.m. Houston police say that is when two males came in, demanding money. In the surveillance video, you can see Paxton complying. Despite her cooperation, the suspects shot her in the back, leaving her on the floor before running off with at least $5,000.

“She’s still terrified that they’re out there, and they want to finish the job. She’s terrified of it, and for me to see my wife this way, it kills me because I can’t do nothing,” said Brian Webb, 23, the victim’s husband.

Now, Paxton is paralyzed from the chest down, with months of rehab ahead of her.

“They got the money. She didn’t try to resist. There was no one in there that was trying to stop them so there was no need to shoot. They got the money. They got away with the money. Why do you want to try and take someone’s life over money?” said Brian Webb.

Paxton is pregnant -- something the couple has been trying for in the past year. The husband said the baby is doing alright so far. For this military husband, a Marine suffering from PTSD -- the months ahead will be some of the hardest in their life together.

“There’s days that I don’t want to talk to no one. I just want to be left alone, but I can’t do that because I have to be there for Paxton. I have to be there for my wife,” said Webb.

For Brian, part of being there for Paxton means holding a benefit to raise money for her medical care.

They are inviting the public to their benefit on January 21, 7 a.m. – 2 a.m., at the Horseshoe Lounge in New Caney. It will be an all-day event with kid-friendly activities.

There is a reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.