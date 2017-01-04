Police investigating death of man killed on Gulf Freeway overnight

- Houston police are investigating the death of man found at 3700 Gulf Freeway who they believe was struck by a vehicle overnight.

A passerby found the man on a grassy area off of the freeway at 10:50 a.m. today, and paramedics pronounced him deceased.

Investigators believe the man lost part of a load from his truck while driving down Gulf Freeway, parked his vehicle, and was struck by another vehicle while walking back to pick up the lost load. The truck was towed from the freeway around 5:30 a.m.

No witnesses or suspects are known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065.

