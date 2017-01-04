Houston SPCA ordered to return 150 animals seized from Dayton rescue Local News Houston SPCA ordered to return 150 animals seized from Dayton rescue The Liberty County Sheriff's Department says it's been getting complaints about the no kill shelter Puppy-Dogs-R-Us since 2009.

"Dirty conditions for the dogs being unkept and no shelter for them in adverse weather conditions," said Captain Ken DeFoor with the Liberty County Sheriff's Department.

Last week the Houston SPCA took more than 150 dogs and cats and even a horse from the 20-acre property in Dayton after law officers executed a civil seizure warrant. On Tuesday, a judge dismissed the case because the probable cause affidavit had the wrong address.

The judge ordered all the animals be returned to the shelter within 24 hours.

Even the County attorney agreed with the judges decision.

"Not a single one of us doubts her heart was in the right place," DeFoor said about the shelter's owner.

"These animals are her friends," said shelter volunteer Trisha McCourt. "They took her personal dogs which are the reason her heart beats. They took them away from her and accused her of being vicious evil and cruel something she doesn't even understand because she's not even capable of being that way."

Those who know the shelter owner as well as sheriff's deputies all believe the woman got overwhelmed with the amount of animals and was trying to care for them herself.

Residents are hoping people will pitch in to help her since she's operating the only no kill shelter in Liberty County.