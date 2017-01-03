Police say 32-year-old League City man admitted to killing his ex-wife Local News Police say 32-year-old League City man admitted to killing his ex-wife Police say they went to 32-year-old Shaun Philip Hardy's home at 617 Chesterfield Lane on December 30th with a warrant for his cell phone.

“To find out if Mr. Hardy’s phone had been in the proximity of Miss Johnson’s phone when it was active,” said League City public information officer Kelly Williamson.

When Hardy saw the cops knocking on his door court documents state he began to cry and sob.

He first wanted his attorney but police say he later waived his rights if he could speak specifically to one detective working on the case.

The probable cause affidavit gives a harrowing account of the final moments of 30-year-old Anne Christine Johnson’s life.

That document states an officer found Johnson’s body in Hardy’s garage wrapped in dark plastic and duct tape with scented candles near it.

Police believe Johnson’s body had been in her ex-husband’s garage for almost three weeks while relatives friends and Texas Equusearch tried to find her.

“We have no indication that would show she was injured or a crime was committed at any other location,” Williamson said.

According to court documents, Hardy told police he threw Johnson on the ground as hard as he could.

While Johnson held a knife to her chest Hardy reportedly told police he kicked the knife with his shoe driving it into her chest.

The court document goes on to state Hardy put a plastic Kroger bag over Johnson’s head to “put her out of her misery” because the knife caused her to cough and gargle.

The court document says Hardy told the detective he wanted to see his ex-wife die. He’s now charged with first degree murder.

“We did what needed to be done,” said Williamson.

The divorced couple has a 5-year-old autistic child who police say was at the home when they discovered his mother’s body in the garage. The child was turned over to a relative.

Hardy remains jailed in Galveston County.