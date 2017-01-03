Police searching for suspects of robbery and shooting at Katz Boutique Local News Police searching for suspects of robbery and shooting at Katz Boutique Houston police are searching for two suspects of a Christmas Eve robbery and shooting at Katz Boutique in Humble. Police say the suspects in the case are incredibly dangerous and that it could be a matter of time before they strike again.

- Houston police are searching for two suspects of a Christmas Eve robbery and shooting at Katz Boutique in Humble. Police say the suspects in the case are incredibly dangerous and that it could be a matter of time before they strike again.

Security video of the robbery shows two black males entering Katz Boutique, which is open 24 hours, in Humble around 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Police say these suspects were possibly in their early 20s, had a medium build and are 5'10 to 6'0" tall.

Police say they demanded money and property from the female employee at gunpoint. Video shows them entering the booth area forcing her to give them the money—about $5,000 to $6,000 stolen.

After they took the money, police say one of the suspects shot the 23-year-old employee in the back, leaving her on the floor, before taking off in a maroon 4-door Ford F-250.

Investigators say this was a despicable act, especially since the employee did not fight back.

“She was shot in the back while she was complying with the guys committing the robbery and this in the time I've been in robbery this is one of the most obvious ask of cowardice I've seen.”

Police say the victim is pregnant and that she is now possibly paralyzed from the chest down.

If you know anything, give Crime Stoppers a call at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.