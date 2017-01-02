Ogg takes oath as DA pledging to empty jail of pot offenders Local News Ogg takes oath as DA pledging to empty jail of pot offenders With her partner of 32 years looking on and her father—former state Senator Jack Ogg—delivering the oath, 57-year-old Kim Ogg became Harris County's top prosecutor.

- With her partner of 32 years looking on and her father—former state Senator Jack Ogg—delivering the oath, 57-year-old Kim Ogg became Harris County's top prosecutor.

Ogg earned the district attorney job after two fiery, controversy-laden campaigns.

The one-time Crime Stopper's chief turned reformer called her duty the "sacred purpose" of delivering "evidence-based, justice for all" regardless of conviction count.

"The guiding principles for achieving our goals will be fairness, integrity and transparency. The purpose is justice, because, as we know, the law demands the district attorney must seek justice above all else, including convictions," said Ogg.

On the rough and tumble campaign trail, Ogg repeatedly pledged to root out and punish what she alleged were repeated cases of prosecutorial misconduct.

Today the new DA spoke in a more measured tone.

"While I am open to looking at the past, I really hope our administration gets the opportunity to move into the future. Crimes are being committed right now, and I think that's where our biggest focus needs to be," said Ogg.

A more pressing priority for the new top prosecutor—clearing the Harris County jail of small time drug offenders, particularly those caught in possession of pot.

"We are going to route marijuana possession cases around jail. I've never felt good about putting marijuana users in the same jail cells as murderers. It's just not fair. It doesn't make any sense and our country is resoundingly against that," said Ogg.