Bullet goes through home during New Year's Eve celebrations Local News Bullet goes through home during New Year's Eve celebrations There are still folks who take part in celebratory gun fire in the area. The problem is, what goes up, must come down.

“You know, it’s outside the city limits, so you’ve got fireworks, gunshots,” Matthew Aguilar said.

Matthew lives by Bush Intercontinental Airport in the garage apartment behind his parents’ home. It’s an area where fireworks are allowed and family says celebratory gunfire is not uncommon.

His mother, Adela Alvarez-Aguilar says even after all the fireworks quite down, you can still hear gunfire.

After ringing in the new year with his family, Matthew went back to his apartment, where he came closer than he ever wanted to that gunfire.

“I saw something shining on the ground. I immediately noticed it,” Matthew said. “I thought, okay could it be mine or something like that. And went down and picked it up.”

It was a bullet sitting among some debris on his couch.

“You can see a hole in the ceiling,” Matthew said.

He immediately called his mom.

“She wanted to come over, and I said, don’t walk over here,” Matthew said.

“He says don’t come over here, and so started just praying ‘Oh Lord, thank you Jesus, that nothing happened to him,” Adela said.

Mathew said he isn’t sure the bullet would be strong enough to kill someone, but it was scary knowing being inside his house is not safe.

“We always think that it’s safe being inside your house,” Adela said. “Go inside your home, you’re safe from bullets, you know, flying bullets. Now, no it’s not true, because look, a bullet actually came inside his home.”