Deputy shoots armed man in southwest Harris County

- A man armed with a handgun was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on New year's Day, District 3 patrol deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at a residence in the 14200 block of Burnham Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary reports say that a man who was armed with a knife was fighting with neighbors and had stabbed one man in the hand.

Officials say the suspect went into his trailer and came out armed with a handgun and discharged it several times into the ground.

As deputies were arriving, the male subject ran back inside the residence.

According to the preliminary statement released by the sheriff's department, two deputies entered the trailer and ordered the man to exit. The man came out of a room and pointed the handgun at the deputies.

An 11-year veteran deputy fearing for his life and of that of his fellow deputy discharged his duty weapon striking the subject.

EMS was called and transported the man to Ben Taub hospital where he was pronounced shortly after 9 a.m.

This shooting is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide unit, the Office of Inspector General and the Harris County District Attorney's Office Shoot Team.