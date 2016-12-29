Eight horses seized from Acres Homes property for cruel treatment

- Houston Police Department and Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5 seized eight horses from an Acres Homes property for cruel treatment on Wednesday.

The horses, which ranged from 3 years to over 20 years of age, were seized by warrant from a property in the 1000 block of Glen Avenue. Houston Humane Society says the horses did not have access to adequate food and water and were living in mud and manure so deep they could barely walk. The horses were also underweight, had intestinal parasites, showed signs of long term neglect and had untreated wounds, according to the humane society.

The horses are receiving treatment at the Houston Humane Society’s Animal Wellness Clinic.

Two people were arrested at the time of the seizure, one for an outstanding warrant for burglary and one for possession of cocaine.