Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of neighborhood girls Local News Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of neighborhood girls A sex offender is arrested after deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office reported finding nude photos of underage girls from his neighborhood in his home.

The suspect, Paul Bagwell, 50, was living in a halfway house with other registered sex offenders in northwest Houston. Bagwell already has a history of Indecency with a Child and Sexual Contact with a Child charges.

Recently, authorities say they received a tip that Bagwell had allegedly taken sexually explicit photos of two young girls. After authorities found the nude photos, he was arrested and charged again, this time with two counts of Sexual Performance by a Child -- an offense that involves the suspect directing a performance that includes sexual conduct of a minor.

“It's our understanding that there was a family gathering where the family of these two victims invited this neighbor over, and at some point, the suspect was able to isolate the 7-year-old and 10-year-old victims, offering them money to allow him to take nude photographs of them,” said Constable Mark Herman of Harris County Precinct 4.

Neighbors say it's worrisome that this halfway house is near their homes because there is a high number of families in the area.

Currently there is no legal obligation to inform any Harris County neighborhood if a home becomes a halfway house for sex offenders.

“Again, you want to be aware of who's living around you and who you give access to your children. In this particular case, it appears the victim's parents had no idea who this guy was,” said Constable Herman.

The bond for the suspect Paul Bagwell is $200,000.

Bagwell is due in court again on February 16.