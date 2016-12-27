Man, 20, with special needs missing in Houston

- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 20-year-old man with special needs.

Christian Perez Alonzo was last seen on December 24 at 7 p.m. at the 13900 block of Plantation Valley Drive in Houston.

He is described as 5'4" and 175 pounds. Alonzo was last seen wearing a beige shirt with a Ninja Turtles logo on the front, burgundy pants, and blue/beige Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Alonzo's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriffs' Office at 281-341-4665.