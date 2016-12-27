Texas A&M football players help catch suspected car thieves at Galleria

Riley Anderson and Justice Bean
By: Isiah Carey

Posted:Dec 27 2016 06:43PM CST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 07:00PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Some Houston police officers are giving credit to two Texas A&M University football players for helping them catch two suspected car thieves.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the Galleria.  Officers on the scene say two men dumped a stolen Jeep in the parking garage of the Dillard's then took off on foot. Police lost sight of the men, when two Texas A&M players – Justice Bean and Riley Anderson—spotted the suspects running into the H&M store.  They told police, which lead to the capture.

Texas A&M is in town this week for a bowl game at NRG Stadium and the players had just attended a press conference at the Westin Galleria.
 


