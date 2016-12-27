Body found wrapped in sheet on southeast Houston road Local News Body found wrapped in sheet on southeast Houston road A woman's body was found wrapped in a hotel sheet on a southeast Houston road this morning.

Homicide detectives say the woman's body was found on the 2500 block of Carrollton Road at 5:45 a.m. They say she is between 40 and 50 years old and that she may have been a prostitute working on Telephone Road.

Detectives say there were no apparent gun shot wounds or stab wounds on her body and they don't believe she was strangled. Detectives say they do not believe she was hit by a car as her body was wrapped in a white sheet. Her body is currently with the medial examiner's office and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. They're hoping to determining her cause of death.

Neighbors in the area dropped off flowers and expressed shock that this happened in their neighborhood.

"I've been here all my life, good lord and this is just not the first victim here ma'am, good lord, in this Bayou here ma'am lots of them, dead bodies coming out of there, good lord," Victor Lozano.

"This right here is a mark where her body was dumped, I think that the community, needs to be aware of what's going on instead of just saying something happened here at the park but no one everyone forgets," said Rosa Martinez.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.