Thief steals vehicle with 4 dogs inside Local News Thief steals vehicle with 4 dogs inside Jerred Fulbright packed all his clothes, important documents and his four beloved dogs on Monday to make Houston his permanent home.

He's the general manager at Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Meyerland.

On Monday night he says he stopped by the restaurant to lock up and left his expedition running to keep the dogs warm.

Within 55 seconds a man is seen in surveillance video stealing the vehicle.

The thief stole money his clothes and important documents along with four things that can't be replaced.

His four dogs Ginger and her three puppies Bonnie and Clyde and Junior.

"You start wondering if someone's going to get agitated with them and throw them out in the middle of the road," Fulbright said.

Fulbright says all the dogs are chipped and he's praying for their safe return.