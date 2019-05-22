Rapper Meek Mill should be granted a new trial with a new judge, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in court appeal filed Wednesday.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has previously asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him

The officer is among the police officers the prosecutor's office has sought to keep off the stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.