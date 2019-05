- A 4-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in plunged off of an East Freeway bridge.

Authorities say an 18-wheeler and a sedan were involved in a crash, and the sedan went through a guardrail and off a steep drop. The car flipped between two bridges near the San Jacinto River.

Firefighters worked to free the family trapped inside the car.

A 4-year-old girl was confirmed deceased at the scene. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the girl was not in a child safety seat or wearing a seat belt.

A man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Police say the girl’s mother was distraught and church members were trying to comfort her at the scene.