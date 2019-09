- Police say a group of suspects drove up and shot two teenagers in east Houston on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Market Street and Normandy Street around 10 p.m. and found two teenagers had been shot.

Police say around four suspects drove up to the parking lot, started shooting at the victims, chased them and then drove away.

The two teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects.