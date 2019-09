- Two Houston police officers are hurt after being involved in a crash during an early morning chase.

Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, several people in multiple cars used a pickup truck to steal an ATM near Clay Road at Fry Road in northwest Houston.

Some under cover officers witnessed the incident and got police units to the area.

They were able to stop most of the cars involved, but one took off and an HPD unit gave chase. The unit lost control and slammed into a tree on Greenhouse Road.

Two officers were injured. Luckily, both are expected to be okay. One of those officers was pinned to his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the thieves who got away, while several others are in custody.

The ATM has been recovered.