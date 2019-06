Two deputies were taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while responding to a call about drugs and counterfeit money found in a hotel room, officials say.

Deputies responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday from a cleaning crew at a north Harris County hotel who reported finding what they believed to be illegal drugs and counterfeit money in a room.

The deputies went up to the room and confiscated what they believe to be illegal narcotics. Authorities say when the deputies returned to their patrol vehicle, they began to feel sick and administered Narcan to each other. They called EMS and were taken to the hospital. They have since been released.

HAZMAT responded to the scene and found traces of fentanyl in the hotel room and the patrol vehicle.

Three suspects were detained by officers.