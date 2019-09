Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in Magnolia on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Ryder Cambron was last seen just before 8 p.m. on a "Mule" style UTV. The UTV and her cell phone were found in a wooded area near a park.

Ryder is 5'8" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The sheriff's office and Montgomery County Search and Rescue is in the area looking for Ryder and have concern for her safety due to the weather and the wooded area where she was last seen.

Several agencies and blood hound tracking dogs searched throughout the night, but did not find her.

Authorities say the search is being expanded beyond the initial wooded area, and detectives are looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance.

The sheriff's office is urging the public against forming private search parties "as the inclement weather we are experiencing could pose a risk to untrained volunteers." They say they are in contact with trained search and rescue organizations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936)760-5800.